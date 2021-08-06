Cancel
When could we see Travis d’Arnaud back in the lineup?

By Jake Gordon
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the targeted return date is Tuesday, but with the Braves finally above .500 after 109 games, you have to think Alex Anthopoulos smells blood in the water. The Braves are only 1.5 games out of first place, a position they haven’t held all season. The Mets just dropped three of four games to the Marlins, and now they face the Phillies this weekend, who are only half of a game behind them. The Braves will square off with the Nationals, a team that has stripped their roster down to the studs. Max Scherzer is no longer with the team, and Stephen Strasburg is still injured. The Braves will see Erick Fedde, former top prospect Josiah Gray, and Patrick Corbin — all guys who have struggled in 2021.

MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Justin Turner leaves game with groin injury

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left yesterday’s game with...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: When should we see Eddie Rosario?

The Braves’ first addition of the trade deadline was Eddie Rosario of the Indians, who was acquired in a salary dump. All the Braves had to give up in return was Pablo Sandoval. Rosario is in a bit of a down year, recording just a .685 OPS over 78 games. However, in his three seasons prior with the Twins, Rosario never finished with an OPS lower than .792. This is a pretty solid addition, and he cost the Braves essentially nothing.
MLBallfans.co

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud Will Try to Steady Shaking Catching Situation

The Atlanta Braves have had their fair share of injuries and other circumstances (Ozuna) in 2021, but one they haven’t been able to overcome is losing Travis d’Arnaud. To say the catching position for the Atlanta Braves in 2021 has even been shaky — as I put in the title — is an understatement.
MLBallfans.co

Travis d’Arnaud rehabbing with Gwinnett Stripers, nearing return for Braves

ATLANTA – The head of the Buckhead City Committee issued a statement Tuesday evening in reaction to the mayor’s conference earlier in the day. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed two of the city’s most prevalent issues during a Tuesday morning press conference: crime and COVID-19. Bottoms explained the reinstitution...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Set to return soon

D'Arnaud (thumb) is expected to return for the team's upcoming series against Cincinnati, though he hasn't been ruled out for the team's weekend series against Washington, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. D'Arnuad began a rehab assignment July 30 and has since racked up seven at-bats with Triple-A Gwinnett. More importantly,...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves activate Travis d’Arnaud, designate Kevan Smith

The Braves announced Wednesday morning that they’ve reinstated catcher Travis d’Arnaud from the 60-day injured list and opened a spot on the roster by designating fellow backstop Kevan Smith for assignment. The 32-year-old d’Arnaud played in just 23 games this season before undergoing surgery to repair a ligament in his...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Final rehab game postponed

D'Arnaud (thumb) was scheduled to make his finale rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Gwinnett, but the game against the Durham Bulls was postponed due to inclement weather. The 32-year-old was expected to rejoin Atlanta and be activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday after making the final rehab outing Tuesday,...
MLBallfans.co

Braves activate Travis d’Arnaud as Atlanta continues lineup overhaul, NL East pursuit

The Atlanta Braves will enter Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with a 14-10 record in the second half, including a 6-2 start to August. The Braves, who entered the All-Star Break with a losing record, now find themselves just a game back of the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East — and with the division’s best run differential.
MLBTalking Chop

Travis d’Arnaud to catch, bat seventh in much-anticipated return

The past few months have been excruciating for the Braves behind the plate. A chorus of retreads and underachievers have given the club very little production in the absence of Travis d’Arnaud, who was outstanding on both sides of the ball for Atlanta during their run to the NLCS last season. Tonight, the Braves welcome their catcher back to the lineup in his first major action since May. The full lineup looks like this:
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Case For Andrew Knapp To Be Aaron Nola’s Catcher

The Phillies will start a HUGE 3 game series against the Dodgers Tuesday night. We know who will be on the mound; Aaron Nola. But the question is, who will be behind the plate? Conventional wisdom tells you it will be the $24 million dollar man J.T. Realmuto….but it shouldn’t. It should be Andrew Knapp.

