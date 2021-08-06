When could we see Travis d’Arnaud back in the lineup?

It looks like the targeted return date is Tuesday, but with the Braves finally above .500 after 109 games, you have to think Alex Anthopoulos smells blood in the water. The Braves are only 1.5 games out of first place, a position they haven’t held all season. The Mets just dropped three of four games to the Marlins, and now they face the Phillies this weekend, who are only half of a game behind them. The Braves will square off with the Nationals, a team that has stripped their roster down to the studs. Max Scherzer is no longer with the team, and Stephen Strasburg is still injured. The Braves will see Erick Fedde, former top prospect Josiah Gray, and Patrick Corbin — all guys who have struggled in 2021.