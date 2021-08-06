Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New York Rangers player preview: LW Dryden Hunt

By Editorials
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the New York Rangers signed Dryden Hunt on the first day of free agency, it was not talked about all that much. It is understandable, as he is more of a depth forward who has also spent some time in the AHL in previous years. However, he should still be a nice addition for the Rangers because of what he provides.

bluelinestation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Tinordi
Person
Greg Mckegg
Person
Kaapo Kakko
Person
Vitali Kravtsov
Person
Dryden Hunt
Person
Ryan Reaves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#The New York Rangers#Coyotes#The Florida Panthers#Whl#Moose Jaw Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors; Rangers, Sabres, Flyers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres working on a deal that would send Mika Zibanejad out and bring Jack Eichel into the Rangers organization? Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Carter Hart to a three-year extension. What was their thinking after Hart had such a lousy season in 2020-21? Will Jonathan Drouin be back for the Montreal Canadiens and is Stan Bowman going to be removed from any involvement with USA Hockey after allegedly covering up sexual assault allegations in 2009?
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
NHLBlueshirt Banter

New York Rangers Sign Ryan Reaves to One-Year Contract Extension

Ryan Reaves was recently acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick, and the New York Rangers have signed him to a one-year contract extension. As we said when Reaves was acquired, the move was done so because of the Rangers’ desire to get...
NHLchatsports.com

Thoughts on the New York Rangers offseason moves and rumors so far

The New York Rangers led by Chris Drury have had an active offseason to say the least. It started with the hiring of Gerard Gallant and his assistants. Now the focus has shifted to reshaping the roster and being much harder to play against. It is widely believed that Drury...
NHLNHL

Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forwards Greg Mckegg & Dryden Hunt

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with free agent forward Greg McKegg on a one-year contract and with free agent forward Dryden Hunt on a two-year contract. McKegg, 29, split this past season between the Boston Bruins in...
NHLchatsports.com

New York Rangers Acquire Ryan Reaves from Vegas Golden Knights

Ryan Reaves has been acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick. The Rangers’ latest acquisition is another sign validating the team’s desire to get tougher and grittier to play against, and Reaves will undoubtedly serve as the team’s enforcer. There’s not much to really say about the move, because the team clearly is taking steps to address it’s “Tom Wilson problem”.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

New York Rangers Sign Patrik Nemeth to 3-Year Deal

The New York Rangers have added depth to the defensive corps by signing unrestricted free agent Patrik Nemeth to a three-year deal worth $7.5 million. His contract carries an annual average value of $2.5 million, a slight pay cut from the $3 million he made as a member of the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche in 2020-21.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Wild, Rangers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a few reports coming out of Minnesota contradict yesterday’s news that Kirill Kaprizov has a viable offer on the table from the KHL. What’s really going on there? The Boston Bruins are looking for a second-line center, but there’s actually some belief the team might get David Krejci back at some point. Apparently, the New York Rangers interest in Jack Eichel isn’t nearly as heavy as some would have you believe and the Toronto Maple Leafs hired, then fired a new goaltending coach for the Marlies after fan reaction to the hiring was swift and not positive.
NHLAsbury Park Press

Peeling back the many layers of the New York Rangers' dilemma at center

Way back in early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, the New York Rangers had a vision. Their No. 1 center, Mika Zibanejad, was in the midst of a season in which he would average more goals per game than any player in the NHL. And with the team's overall play improving in the second half of that season, the rebuild felt like it was on the verge of catapulting into contention.
NHL8newsnow.com

VGK forward Ryan Reaves traded to New York Rangers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers. This is in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick. The forward, affectionately known as ‘Reavo,’ is one of the original Golden Knights players, having been acquired during their inaugural season. He’s played in 209 of the squad’s games, racking up an impressive 42 points.
NHLSports Illustrated

The New York Rangers Are Sending a Message This Off-Season

Nobody will forget the pair of late-season meetings between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers. The two teams have always had some form of rivalry, but it really got interesting on May 3, 2021. The game got heated when Tom Wilson punched Pavel Buchnevich and later drove Artemi Panarin's head into the ice. Wilson wasn't suspended and was fined $5,000 instead, with the Rangers calling out the league's Department of Player Safety head, George Parros. The two teams met again two nights later, and, to the surprise of nobody, things got ugly with six fighting majors after just 4:14 of play.
NHLchatsports.com

New York Rangers extend Filip Chytil with 2-year deal

The New York Rangers have announced the extension of forward Filip Chytil to a new two-year deal. Monetary terms have yet to be disclosed. New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Filip Chytil on a two-year contract.
NHLFanSided

New York Rangers: Paging Ryan Reeves

While many other NHL teams went about making a big splash by signing high-end talent during the current free agent period, the New York Rangers went about making a big splash by signing guys who literally…. make a big splash. Chris Drury took a look at the Tampa Bay Lighting...
NHLmarkerzone.com

RANGERS MAKE A SURPRISING CHOICE FOR PHOTOSHOPPING REAVES INTO NEW YORK UNIFORM

The New York Rangers made a bid to get tougher on the ice Thursday night, trading a third round draft pick for Ryan Reaves, who serves little other purpose in the NHL other than throwing his weight around and throwing punches. Whether the Rangers want to admit it or not, the move was likely made to address issues that came up last season with Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals throwing around star player Artemi Panarin, leading to full on line brawls the next time the two teams met. That said, the choice the team made for photoshopping Reaves into a Rangers uniform is creating a lot of talk on the internet.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and the Ottawa Senators

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: If Mika Zibanejad were to take a six-year extension between $9 and $9.5 million, would it take the New York Rangers out of Jack Eichel talks> Zibanejad may want more and might be able to get more on the open market. If the Rangers wouldn’t go that high on Zibanjad, then he knows where they stand.
NHLchatsports.com

Rangers announce new Director of Player Personnel / Amateur Scouting

The Rangers have hired John Lilley as the new Director of Player Personnel and Director of Amateur Scouting, per Vince Mercogliano. Lilley replaces Gordie Clark, who is still with the Rangers as a professional scout. First on Clark, he has been with the Rangers since 2002-2003 as a professional scout....
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland isn’t going to trade goaltender Mikko Koskinen and a high draft pick or a top prospect for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. He won’t do it now and likely not ever. They will run with Mike Smith and Koskinen. Koskinen is a good goalie to play 30 games or so, though he isn’t a $4.5 million goalie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy