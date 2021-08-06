Cancel
Chicago, IL

When provided personalized health resources, patients often share with others

By University of Chicago
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Chicago Medicine found that when patients are given personalized information about community resources to support their medical self-management, almost half said they shared the resources with at least one other person. The results, published July 31 in the Journal of the Association for Information Science and Technology, show how patients can act as important information ambassadors promoting health and welfare resources within their own communities.

