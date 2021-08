Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery has failed to join several other attorneys general in a lawsuit against Critical Race Theory (CRT). JustTheNews.com reported this week that attorneys general in more than half of the 50 states disagree on how to address alleged racial disparities in school discipline. Both sides filed competing briefs through a U.S. Department of Education proceeding that reportedly attracted 2,700 comments. The website reported that Arizona “led a coalition of 15 states to oppose the reinstatement of the Obama administration’s ‘disparate impact’ guidance, which said statistical differences between the races in school discipline could serve as the basis for a federal civil rights investigation.”