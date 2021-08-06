Cancel
Cancer

Comparing DNA changes in blood stem cells and leukemia cells could help pick out children with high-risk AML

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some children with acute myeloid leukemia, cancer cells have as many DNA changes as healthy blood stem cells. Researchers were surprised to find these children have a poorer chance of survival compared with children whose leukemia has an above-average number of DNA changes. Their new study offers insight into how this form of blood cancer can develop in children. In the future, the new findings may help identify which patients have a high-risk form of the disease.

