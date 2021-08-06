Cancel
NCSA Chief Scientist Katz Named Inaugural Research Software Alliance Steering Committee Chair

Cover picture for the articleAug. 6, 2021 — ReSA, the Research Software Alliance, an international community supported by top global research institutions, with a mission to “bring research software communities together to collaborate on the advancement of research software,” has named Daniel S. Katz, chief scientist at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications and Research Associate Professor in Computer Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and the School of Information Sciences, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, as its inaugural Steering Committee Chair. ReSA is led by its Director, Michelle Barker, a former director of Australian software research infrastructure programs.

