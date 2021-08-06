Needham Community Council seeks funds for Give Back to School program
The Needham Community Council is raising funds for children in households of the council’s food pantry who are going back to school. Community members can make a gift to the program through the council website to reach families in need. Gift cards will be distributed to families with school-aged children currently enrolled in the food pantry at the council. The goal of the program is to raise funds to help with the cost of purchasing school supplies for more than 160 students.www.wickedlocal.com
