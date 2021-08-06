Cancel
Needham, MA

Needham Community Council seeks funds for Give Back to School program

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Needham Community Council is raising funds for children in households of the council’s food pantry who are going back to school. Community members can make a gift to the program through the council website to reach families in need. Gift cards will be distributed to families with school-aged children currently enrolled in the food pantry at the council. The goal of the program is to raise funds to help with the cost of purchasing school supplies for more than 160 students.

Public Health
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

