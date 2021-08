Playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs can be an overwhelming experience. When you combine playing in one of the biggest hockey markets, with one of the biggest fanbases in the league, and on a team that hasn’t won the Stanley Cup in over 50 years, you’re bound to have your every move analyzed and often criticized. You might become a treasured figure like Mats Sundin, or you could have fans starting a petition to buy out your contract as they did with Jake Gardiner.