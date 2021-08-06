NYPD searching for murderer of Queens divorce attorney found stabbed in his office

A Chicago alderman said that city officials do not give enough support to police, following the fatal shooting of Chicago officer Ella French. "It's an utter failure in the judicial system," Democratic 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea O'Shea said, noting that the issue is complicated. "We see thousands of criminals released. When I talk to police officers on the street, I hear repeatedly they feel that leadership in the city, people in the city, do not support them."