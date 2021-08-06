Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYPD searching for murderer of Queens divorce attorney found stabbed in his office

By Peter Aitken
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City police are searching for the murderer of a lawyer who was found stabbed to death in his office Thursday morning. A janitor found Charles Zolot, 65, dead around 5:50 a.m. and called 911. Officers discovered an "unconscious and unresponsive" Zolot laying on his back with "trauma" to his face and torso, the latter of which an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Fox News was "a puncture wound."

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Fox News

Fox News

506K+
Followers
109K+
Post
489M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamaica, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Bruno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Attorneys#Queens College#Murder#Nypd#The Queens Eagle#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

AOC-backed group honors multiple convicted cop killers

The Movement for Black Lives, which has been touted by progressive Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has honored multiple convicted cop killers. The broad coalition of liberal groups, including Black Lives Matter, sent a text message to supporters last week saying, "Black August is when we commemorate the lives of our fallen freedom fighters and political prisoners, prisoners of war, and exiles."
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox News

Chicago alderman says CPD has lost 1,000 cops in just few years, city does 'not support them'

A Chicago alderman said that city officials do not give enough support to police, following the fatal shooting of Chicago officer Ella French. "It's an utter failure in the judicial system," Democratic 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea O'Shea said, noting that the issue is complicated. "We see thousands of criminals released. When I talk to police officers on the street, I hear repeatedly they feel that leadership in the city, people in the city, do not support them."
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine: police

She gave them a false sense of immunity. A German nurse is being investigated for allegedly injecting thousands of people with a placebo instead of the coronavirus vaccine. Based on witness testimony, police investigator Peter Beer said there was "a reasonable suspicion" that the rogue medical professional had administered shots of saline solution to up to 8,600 patients who were slated to receive the COVID jab, Reuters reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy