The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) has released a proceedings document outlining the possible role of renal denervation (RDN) as a therapeutic option to complement medical therapy and lifestyle interventions for patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The document was developed following a multi-disciplinary expert consensus conference comprised of hypertension specialists, nephrologists, general cardiologists, and interventional cardiologists. The conference, organized by SCAI and the National Kidney Foundation earlier this year, was the first of its kind in the United States focused on RDN treatment for hypertension patients.