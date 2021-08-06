Cancel
Charlotte, NC

CMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte just after midnight Friday.

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Tom Hunter Road, where they found 32-year-old Ronnie Little Jr. lying in the road. MEDIC confirmed he died at the scene.

According to investigators, they believe Little was cross the southbound lanes of North Tryon Street when a gray 2010 Ford F-150 hit him. Police said the truck was speeding and did not stop after hitting Little.

[ ALSO READ: Pedestrian hit, killed by car in southeast Charlotte, police say ]

Officers are working to identity the vehicle and driver.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

No other details have been released at this point. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(Watch Below: 2 killed in fiery crash involving dump truck along west Charlotte road)

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
