Hitting on All Cylinders … Austin Hill enters the regular season finale at Watkins Glen International (WGI) firing on all cylinders coming off his first victory of the 2021 campaign. The driver of the No. 16 United Rentals Toyota Tundra became the winningest driver in HRE team history after tallying his seventh-career victory at Knoxville Raceway last month. Hill collected five playoff points for his first win on dirt and can start the playoffs as high as second, based on his performance in Saturday’s United Rentals 176. While there is no practice or qualifying on the NASCAR Camping World Trucks agenda this weekend, Hill will get a jumpstart on the competition by competing in the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday evening.