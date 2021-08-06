Brookline achievers

Several Brookline residents were named to the dean’s list for the winter semester ending in May 2021 at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Students are Gabe Alvarez, Elene Chamberlin, Mary Corcoran, Annie Siegal and Aidan Temperino. Alvarez, the son of Pablo Alvarez and Kathleen A. Alvarez, is a 2019 graduate of Brookline High School and is majoring in environmental studies. Chamberlin, the daughter of Paul Chamberlin and Maria L. Aristondo, is a 2018 graduate of Brookline High School and is majoring in biology at Bates. Corcoran, the daughter of Gail Riley Corcoran and Craig L. Corcoran, is a 2018 graduate of Brookline High School and is majoring in sociology and minoring in education. Siegal, the daughter of Yakir Siegal and Wendy Siegal, is a 2019 graduate of Gann Academy New Jewish High School and is majoring in economics. Temperino, the son of Steven H. Temperino and Patricia M. Temperino, is a 2017 graduate of Plymouth Regional High School and is majoring in politics and sociology. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.88 or higher.