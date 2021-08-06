Cancel
Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines The Future For Goku And Uub

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super takes place in an interesting time frame in the Shonen series of Dragon Ball, actually taking place between the period that saw the fall of Majin Buu and the advent of Goku taking the young boy Uub under his wing, and one fan has imagined what the future Dragon Ball Z fight between teacher and student will look like. In the fight between Goku and Uub during the final episodes of Dragon Ball Z, Son did not show off any of his transformations, allowing for the advent of Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct to easily be introduced.

