'The Serpent Queen': Sennia Nanua joins Catherine de Medici series

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Sennia Nanua has joined the cast of the Starz series The Serpent Queen.

The network confirmed Friday that Nanua will star in the upcoming period drama about Catherine de Medici. Beth Goddard and Raza Jaffrey have also joined the cast.

The Serpent Queen is based on the Leonie Frieda book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France. Justin Haythe will write the series and executive produce with Francis Lawrence, with Stacie Passon to direct multiple episodes.

De Medici was an Italian noblewoman who became queen of France upon her marriage to King Henry II in 1533. She was the mother of Frances II, Charles IX and Henry III, all of whom became king of France.

The Serpent Queen will follow Catherine (Samantha Morton) as she marries into the 16th century French court. With her "intelligence and determination, she manages to keep her marriage alive and masters the bloodsport that is the monarchy better than anyone else."

Deadline said Nanua will play Rahima, a young servant girl who is assigned to wait on Catherine. Catherine takes an interest in Rahima and becomes intent on showing how a good, God-fearing girl like Rahima could be corrupted.

Nanua confirmed her casting Friday on Twitter.

"So grateful to join this amazing cast," she wrote.

Ray Panthaki was cast in June as Charles Guise, a sinister Catholic cardinal. The series also features Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane and Charles Dance.

Nanua is known for the film The Girl with All the Gifts.

