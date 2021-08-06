Contract Worker Dies While Working At Mill Creek Power Plant

A contractor died while working at the Mill Creek generating station on July 28, according to Louisville Gas and Electric.

He was contracted to work on the HVAC system at the plant.

Daniel Lowry, the media relations manager for LG&E, said that the cause of death “appears to have been a heart attack unrelated to the workplace.”

This is the second death to happen at the Mill Creek plant this summer. Earlier in July, a 19-year-old diver drowned while inspecting an underwater intake pump.

This story is developing.