In pictures: Philadelphia Union 3-0 Toronto FC

On Wednesday the Philadelphia Union hosted Toronto FC at home. The first half of the game was full of physicality and goals while the second half did not bring as much excitement. We did get to see Paxten Aaronson and Jack McGlynn along with Quinn Sullivan in the second half as they subbed in for senior players. For some fans the game showed that the Union still had a spark but for others it was too late in the season for them to feel energized. The team heads to New England this weekend before heading to Mexico to take on Club America next week.