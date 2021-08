First, I want to say I’m a big fan of Allen and what he brings to the table. Unfortunately for me, when connecting the receiver dots in 2021, I don’t see repeated success in passing touchdowns. He has one elite wide receiver with two aging wideouts. Gabriel Davis' direction and possible improvement do add some intrigue. In the end, Allen is priced based on his 2020 success while lacking the receiving corps to support the breakout production at wide receiver (312/3,879/28 on 412 targets). In addition, I don't believe in the Bills' offensive line. In the early protections, I have Allen ranked 6th, which places him on my fade list based on his higher projected ADP in drafts this year.