Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Unregistered, untraceable ghost guns leave police investigations in the dark, report finds

By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Untraceable firearms known as ghost guns have been met by a largely disjointed local law enforcement response, which lacks crucial data to assess the broader risk, a police research group concludes in a report set for release Monday.

The National Police Foundation found that agencies face “significant challenges” in identifying and tracking the homemade weapons – often assembled from kits purchased online. The firearms do not require the typical background checks for purchase and do not carry serial numbers, which makes them difficult to trace when recovered at crime scenes.

From 2016 to 2020, more than 23,000 unmarked firearms were recovered at crime scenes, including 325 homicides or attempted homicides, federal authorities estimate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RcY9_0bJxz2dI00
Sgt. Matthew Elseth displays "ghost guns" at the San Francisco Police Department headquarters Nov. 27, 2019. Haven Daley, AP

EXPLAINER: What are ghost guns?

The foundation's analysis, based on data gathered from 24 local police agencies, found that nearly half of the departments did not have consistent recovery statistics for at least the past five years to assist in their risk analyses, even as more recent ghost gun seizures are running into the hundreds.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, for example, reported 576 ghost gun recoveries last year and more than 200 this year, yet had no data for prior years, according to the report. Six departments, including Oakland, California, and Portland, Oregon, reported their first recoveries last year, the report found.

"Even in agencies that have been attempting to track this, officers on the street don't know the scope of the problem or don't always know how to identify these weapons," said Jim Burch, the foundation's president. "Because we don't have adequate data collection, this could be a massive problem right under our noses."

Biden battles gun kits

The foundation's troubling assessment comes as the Biden administration is waging a crackdown on ghost guns as part of a campaign against surging gun violence across the country.

In May, the Justice Department issued a proposed rule that would expand the definition of a firearm, requiring retailers to run background checks on sales of gun kits that "contain the parts necessary for someone to readily make a gun at home."

DOJ: Justice Department launches 5 gun trafficking 'strike forces' in areas across the US

The rule also would require manufacturers to include serial numbers on the essential components included in the kits that would allow for more effective tracing.

“Criminals and others barred from owning a gun should not be able to exploit a loophole to evade background checks and to escape detection by law enforcement," Attorney General Merrick Garland said when the proposal was issued in May. "This proposed rule would help keep guns out of the wrong hands and make it easier for law enforcement to trace guns used to commit violent crimes, while protecting the rights of law-abiding Americans."

SHOOTINGS: White House, state AGs seek ways to hold manufacturers, dealers responsible for gun crimes

Burch said the administration's action is a welcome signal that the "federal government is willing to help solve the problem."

"We know we have a problem," Burch said, "we just don't know how big."

DIY deadly weapons

Local police officials, meanwhile, are trying to assess the threat on the streets.

In Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of President Joe Biden, gun-related crime has raked the city in recent years. In 2020, the city recorded a record 307 arrests involving firearms, while the number of people shot – 168 – marked a 50% increase from 2019.

Police Chief Bob Tracy, whose agency was one of the 24 included in the police foundation review, said the emergence of ghost guns has added a confounding dimension for investigators.

While the number of recoveries has been relatively small, there is concern that the problem is growing. Last year, Tracy said, 19 unmarked firearms were recovered in the Wilmington area, compared with 29 so far this year.

With the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Tracy said, nine of the weapons recovered in 2020 have been linked to shooting incidents, while that number has increased to 14 this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQrZV_0bJxz2dI00
Unregistered firearms and ammunition seized by Ventura County deputies on March 25. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/VENTURA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tracy said authorities have been able to trace some of weapons through test fires in which shell casings are matched to those found at shooting scenes.

"The easy access to firearms is really concerning," Tracy said. "This represents an end-around an already broken system. ... With no serial numbers, we've lost an important investigative tool."

In Pasadena, California, meanwhile, ghost guns represent up to 25% of all firearm recoveries, said police Chief John Perez. One of the guns recovered last year came from a scene in which an officer fatally shot a 32-year-old man.

As in Wilmington, Pasadena also has been tested by gun violence, recording a 85% increase in firearm-related crimes last year.

Perez believes fear and isolation driven by the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the emergence of ghost guns as more people seek firearms for security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyxHg_0bJxz2dI00
An electronic package is installed for a Ghost Gunner milling machine at the Defense Distributed factory in Austin, Texas. Polymer80, a Nevada manufacturer, produces gun kits without traceable registrations. KELLY WEST, TNS

"The pandemic created a cabin fever, which had a psychological effect," Perez said.

The chief said investigators have suspected that some of the homemade firearms in his community have been assembled in a large local apartment complex and are being sold on the street.

Perez said local authorities need help locating these "mini-factories."

"Everyday officers are not able to track that kind of activity," Perez said. "It's a struggle."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Unregistered, untraceable ghost guns leave police investigations in the dark, report finds

Comments / 3

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

216K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ghost Gun#Shooting#Ap#The Justice Department#Doj#Americans#White House#Contributed Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Norfolk, VANewsweek

46 People Arrested in Massive Gang Bust, 36 Guns and $500K in Narcotics Seized

Forty-six individuals were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday in a massive gang bust, leading to the seizure of 36 firearms and over $500,000 in illegal narcotics. During a press conference, Raj Parekh, the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, announced the arrests by U.S. Marshals as part of their "Operation Triple Beam."
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Police investigating a disturbance find the body of a gunshot victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning KCMO Police are called to investigate a disturbance outside of a house near 28th Terrace and Denver. When they arrived on scene, they were contacted by several people giving them information on the disturbance in front of several houses on the block. While officers were investigating, they were notified that a shooting victim has shown up at the hospital and claimed to have been shot at the crime scene on 28th Terrace.
Davis, CADaily Democrat

Davis police uncover ‘ghost gun’ manufacturing operation

The routine traffic stop led the Davis Police Department to uncover a “ghost gun” manufacturing operation in Davis. Patrol officers pulled over Demori Fobbs, 20, for several vehicle code violations and it was determined that Fobbs was on searchable felony probation out of Sacramento County and was prohibited from having weapons, according to the Davis Police Department’s Facebook post.
Georgia StateUS News and World Report

Georgia Ex-Deputy Sentenced to Prison for Unregistered Gun

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia sheriff's deputy, who was arrested during an investigation into a violent extremist group, has been sentenced to serve more than three years in federal prison for possessing unregistered guns, prosecutors said. Cody Richard Griggers, 28, was sentenced Tuesday to serve three years and...
Davis, CASacramento Bee

Four people arrested in Davis after police find tools used to manufacture ghost guns

Four people were arrested in Davis on Monday after police found several firearms, high-capacity magazines and tools used to manufacture ghost guns, police said Tuesday. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 4 p.m. on Davis resident Demori Fobbs, 20, on the 500 block of L Street for several vehicle code violations, according to a Facebook post from the Davis Police Department.
San Bruno, CAKRON4

San Bruno police arrest felon in possession of ghost gun and drugs

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – San Bruno police have arrested an Arizona man who is suspected of carrying a concealed weapon and controlled substances. The 31-year-old was stopped on the 300 block of El Camino Real in San Bruno On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 3:26 p.m. after police responded to reports of a subject carrying a weapon.
Owensboro, KY14news.com

Police investigating reported robbery at Owensboro business

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers are investigating a robbery that happened at an Owensboro business early Thursday morning. Authorities tell us they were called to Franey’s Food Market on Carter Road just after 3 a.m. for a reported armed robbery. Officers say two armed men wearing masks came inside and...
Wolfeboro, NHnewhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Wolfeboro police report uptick in gun violence

WOLFEBORO — June police activity included 59 incidents, 71 offenses, 40 arrests, 11 accidents and 322 traffic stops (9 tickets issued), according to Chief Dean Rondeau, reporting to the Wolfeboro Police Commission on July 15. Discussion turned to staffing of the midnight shift with a question from Commissioner Robert O'Brien...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

LVMPD investigate report of person waving a gun at Circus Circus

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a report of someone waving a gun at Circus Circus Saturday evening, however, after investigating it was discovered there was no gun and no shots were fired. Police said someone yelled "gun" during a fight, and no witnesses saw a...

Comments / 3

Community Policy