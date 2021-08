You might remember the article I wrote about River Dave not too long ago. Dave has lived on a property in Canterbury, NH for the past 27 years. The owner of the land was unaware that River Dave was even on his property until the government found out he had a house on it and wanted to tax him, according to this YouTube video. The owner wanted Dave gone but Dave said he wouldn't go as he believes the land is his. So, he was arrested. Dave is 81 years old.