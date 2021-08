The Hunger Games franchise got a new update last year, with the release of the controversial prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The novel dives into the world of the original trilogy's villain, President Show, and completely changed the way readers looked at his story. Even before the novel was released, it was announced that Lionsgate planned to adapt the prequel as a movie, and now we know when it might get off the ground. During Lionsgate's quarterly earnings call, the company's motion picture group chairman Joe Drake shed light on the plans for the film, which they hope to release in late 2023 or early 2024. The film reportedly plans to start production in the first half of 2022, and is apparently "moving along really, really well" in pre-production.