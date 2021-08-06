Cancel
Miami, FL

Off-Duty Police Officer Hospitalized In State Road 874 Collision

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An off-duty police officer was hospitalized Friday morning following an accident on State Road 874 at Killian Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the off-duty officer was in her personal car when she was struck by another driver.

FHP says the driver of a Ford pick-up truck was attempting to enter the northbound lanes of SR 874 from Killian Pkwy and lost control on the entrance ramp.

As a result, he collided into her Toyota sedan, causing her to hit the guardrail.

The officer was taken to Baptist hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt.

