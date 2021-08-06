George Bush Library set to close due to rising COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 cases grow, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum announced Friday it will be closing effective Sunday, August 8, 2021.

"The National Archives is committed to the health and safety of our visitors and staff," the Library said in a statement. "As such, they have made the difficult decision to close the Bush Library and Museum to the public until COVID conditions improve."

COVD-19 cases have risen sharply in Brazos county over the last few weeks. Today, the county reporter an additional 52 cases with 566 in total.

Refunds will be processed for any museum admission tickets that have already been purchased and Bush Library staff will continue to serve the public remotely by responding to record requests and online programming.

The Bush Family Gravesite and the museum grounds, which include the Presidential Pond, will remain open.