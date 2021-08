Renters in the United States have had limited protection from eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic through a combination of federal law passed by Congress in emergency relief bills, and through emergency eviction moratoria declared by the Centers for Disease Control. This patchwork of protections collapsed on Saturday, as House members fled the U.S. Capitol, heading to their homes to begin their long August recess. Most members, that is. Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri wasn’t going anywhere. As a formerly unhoused single mother herself, she decided to protest the expiration of the latest eviction moratorium by camping out on the Capitol steps. She was joined by other House progressives including Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, along with scores of supporters.