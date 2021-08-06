OPD asks for help identifying suspect in hit and run incident

The Odessa Police Department has asked for help identifying a suspect in a hit and run incident.

Police officers responded to a call to the Home Depot on E. 42nd.

The investigation revealed that a driver of a white Ford truck struck a maroon 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. Then immediately left the scene and failed to meet his necessary legal requirements.

People who have information about the suspect can contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-tips.