We're weeks away from something many comic readers never thought would happen, the premiere of an actual live-action adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man. Ahead of the show's debut, FX has released an official poster for the TV adaptation, which will debut on FX on Hulu in September. Based on the DC/Vertigo series, the show will tell the tale of a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.