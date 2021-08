MGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, turning around from the loss of $1.71 incurred in the year-ago period. The bottom line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 per share. For the reported quarter, net sales skyrocketed 114.7% from the prior-year quarter to $9,034 million but fell short of the consensus mark of $9,082 million.