Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Mississippi man injured, passenger in truck killed in two-vehicle accident in Louisiana

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mr4I_0bJxvq6B00

A Mississippi man was injured and the passenger in his truck was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Louisiana Thursday.

On August 5, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 496 at the intersection of North Bayou Rapides Road. This crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Brian K Ambrose, of Montgomery.

The initial investigation revealed a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 57-year-old William James Powers, of Vicksburg, MS, was traveling southbound on North Bayou Rapides Road. As Powers approached the intersection of Louisiana Highway 496, he failed to stop at the stop sign before proceeding. As a result, the Chevrolet entered the intersection and was struck by an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Powers, who was restrained, sustained minor injuries. Powers’ passenger, Ambrose, restraint usage unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver and a passenger in 2003 Chevrolet, who also were restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

Comments / 6

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
38K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Vicksburg, MS
Accidents
City
Montgomery, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies find uncle dead in truck, nephew dead in backyard in what is believed to be murder-suicide

Mississippi authorities report that an uncle and nephew died in a suspected murder-suicide shooting Wednesday morning. Local news sources report that shortly after 9 a.m., deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to shots fired on Chippewah Drive off University Avenue in North Laurel. Officials believe that Brandon Pollard,...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police: Man who reportedly shot at teenagers — wounding one — found walking on road a mile away carrying shotgun

A Mississippi man faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reportedly shot at two teenagers on a Vicksburg road. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Jason Hendrix, 43, who gave a Halls Ferry address, was being held without bail in the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance in justice court. Hendrix is accused of shooting at two teenagers, wounding one and damaging the car they were in. The shots that wounded the teen and damaged the car came from a shotgun.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Another Mississippi county sheriff dies, second sheriff to die in week

The sheriff of a north Mississippi county has died, the state’s second sheriff to pass away in the last week. Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco died Monday. The Calhoun County sheriff’s office posted a brief message on its Facebook page: “We are saddened and broken hearted to learn of the passing today of Sheriff Mark Fulco. Please remember his family, friends, coworkers and employees during this difficult time.”
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Man charged with attempted murder after firing a semi-automatic rifle into occupied Mississippi residence

One man has been charged with attempted murder after he reportedly fired a semi-automatic rifle into an occupied residence. Officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office report that Deadrian Lee, 22, has been arrested for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied residence, after deputies responded to a call from the local emergency room about a gunshot victim.
Alabama StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in fiery crash with dump truck on Alabama highway

A Mississippi man died Wednesday morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a dump truck, overturned and caught fire. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jocquese Jamar Pace, 41, of Meridian was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Econoline van he was driving struck a 2017 Mack dump truck in Sumter County in West Alabama. After the collision, which occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m, the van overturned and caught fire.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Second military explosive found at Mississippi recycling center

A second round of military ordnance was found Friday at a Mississippi recycling center where a worker died when another one exploded earlier in the week, authorities said. An Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from Fort Polk, Louisiana, was called to Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville after an explosive was discovered “to investigate the munition, render it safe and search for any other ordinance at the site,” the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

After serving time for one crime, man faces more prison time in drunk driving case where vehicle crashed into Mississippi casino shuttle filled with patrons

After serving time in prison for one crime, a man now faces charges in a fatal drunk driving case that killed one man and injured another woman when he allegedly drove his vehicle while intoxicated into a Mississippi casino shuttle that was carrying patrons. James Dakota Mooney, 25, from Vidalia,...

Comments / 6

Community Policy