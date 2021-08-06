Mississippi man injured, passenger in truck killed in two-vehicle accident in Louisiana

A Mississippi man was injured and the passenger in his truck was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Louisiana Thursday.

On August 5, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 496 at the intersection of North Bayou Rapides Road. This crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Brian K Ambrose, of Montgomery.

The initial investigation revealed a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 57-year-old William James Powers, of Vicksburg, MS, was traveling southbound on North Bayou Rapides Road. As Powers approached the intersection of Louisiana Highway 496, he failed to stop at the stop sign before proceeding. As a result, the Chevrolet entered the intersection and was struck by an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Powers, who was restrained, sustained minor injuries. Powers’ passenger, Ambrose, restraint usage unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver and a passenger in 2003 Chevrolet, who also were restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.