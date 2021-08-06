Cancel
National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, View Up

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFG - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted operating earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 8.1%. Earnings also improved 63.2% from the year-ago figure of 57 cents per share. GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were 94 cents per...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Sunoco (SUN) Down 2% Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat

SUN - Free Report) units are down 2% since Aug 3. A sudden jump in cost of sales concerns the analysts. It reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.73 per unit, significantly beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. The bottom line jumped from adjusted earnings of $1.64 per unit in the year-ago quarter.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Ormat Technologies (ORA) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups Revenue View

ORA - Free Report) declined 3.9% to reach $67.59 on Aug 10, reflecting investor skepticism following the company's second-quarter 2021 results. The company’s second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) came in at 23 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents by 9.5%. The bottom line, however, decreased 48.9% year over year.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

PBF Energy (PBF) Slips 1.5% as Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

PBF Energy Inc. (. PBF - Free Report) has lost 1.5% since it reported wider-than-expected loss for second-quarter 2021 on Jul 29. Lower contributions from the refining and logistics segments hurt the company’s bottom line. Although demand for fuel started improving, it’s yet to reach the pre-pandemic mark, the firm believes.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

STERIS (STE) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 Guidance Up

STERIS plc (. STE - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76, up 33.3% from the year-ago figure. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.3%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

PAAS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents in the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of 34 cents in...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Vishay (VSH) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VSH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. Further, the bottom line improved 32.6% sequentially and 238.9% year over year. Revenues of $819.1 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $820.8 million. Notably, the top line...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Coinbase Global (COIN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

COIN - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of $6.42 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49. The outperformance came on the back of growth and diversification across its platform. Coinbase Global, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Coinbase Global, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Coinbase Global, Inc. Quote. Operational Details.
StocksZacks.com

Will Utility ETFs Keep Gaining on Decent Q2 Earnings Results?

The utility sector has come up with mostly encouraging results so far this earnings season. Of the 57.1% S&P companies in the sector that have reported, 62.5% beat bottom-line and top-line estimates. For these companies, earnings rose 15.2% while revenues increased 12.1% year over year, per the Earnings Trends issued on Aug 4.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

TJX (TJX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

TJX (. TJX - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $895.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

SMTS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Financial ReportsFresno Bee

Western Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $226.3 million. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

AECOM (ACM) Q3 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Top

AECOM (. ACM - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. Furthermore, the company increased its fiscal 2021 guidance. Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer, said, “Our third quarterresults were highlighted by accelerating NSR growth...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

AppFolio's (APPF) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

APPF - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 6 cents per share compared with earnings of 54 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 7 cents per share. Total revenues of $89 million increased 10% on a year-over-year basis in the...

