FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Spicer’s Monday Minute. Community Hour Tuesday, August 10, at 5 p.m. – Addressing the Housing Shortage: Join Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer and representatives from the South Middlesex Opportunity Council to discuss the housing shortage in Framingham. Attendees will be able to pose questions during the hour via Zoom’s Chat function. If you cannot attend and have questions, please email kmcfalls@framinghamma.gov with the subject line: August 10 Community Hour. Zoom information on how to join is here. A video recording of the Zoom will be available following for those who cannot attend.