LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) PT Raised to $82 at Needham & Company

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews raised the price target on LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) to $82.00 (from $77.00)

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microvast Top WallStreetBets Interest As Redditors Take On Morgan Stanley; AMC, Clover Health, AMD Other Top Trends

Heading into a new trading week, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum, as of Sunday night. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) has emerged as...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For YETI Holdings

Within the last quarter, YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for YETI Holdings. The company has an average price target of $105.56 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $90.00.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

ON24, Inc. (ONTF) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Guidance Misses

ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $52.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.03 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Guides Below Views

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.15), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $85 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.73 million. GUIDANCE:. Fastly, Inc. sees...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.25

Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE: BRDG) reported Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, versus $0.14 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $72 million, versus $55.14 million reported last year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Declares $3.20 Special Dividend

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) declared a special dividend of $3.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (DCRDU) Announces 27.5M at $10/unit

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: DCRDU) announced today that it has commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,125,000 units. Each unit issued in the IPO will consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "DCRDU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DCRD" and "DCRDW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c

Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.39, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.28 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Upstart Holdings (UPST) Tops Q2 EPS by 37c, Raises Guidance

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.37 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194 million versus the consensus estimate of $157.76 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,129 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.'s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Needham & Company LLC Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $40.00

ONTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.29.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 11 AUGUST 2021 AT 9.30. Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc. Eezy Plc has received on 10 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 25 % on 10 August 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.06, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $9 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll upgraded Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Reports Q2 Net Income of $18M

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q2 Net Income of $18M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $78.38 million. GUIDANCE:. OppFi Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $350-360 million. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) to Neutral

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jon Hickman downgraded HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) from
StocksStreetInsider.com

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Declares $0.85 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, or $3.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 13, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Reports Q2 Loss of $1.92

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.92), versus ($0.58) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $106.9 million, versus $77.13 million reported last year.

