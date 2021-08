From the tiny community of Hereford, South Dakota, come the Fabulous Four – brothers Talon and Thayne Elshere along with Jaycie West and Cade Hammerstrom. The three cowboys and one cowgirl qualified to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo July 18-24, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The population of Hereford is…maybe 50 people. Per capita that is maybe more than anywhere else in the country.