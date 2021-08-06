Cancel
San Diego, CA

Police Seeking 2 Suspects Who Carjacked a Man at Gunpoint in Clairemont Mesa

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Police Friday are searching for two men who carjacked a man at gunpoint at his Clairemont Mesa home.

The crime occurred around 11:37 p.m. Thursday night the 3900 block of Ardmore Drive, said San Diego Police Department watch commander Robert Heims.

The two suspects — described as in their early 20s and wearing dark hoodies and baggie jeans — were last seen driving the victim’s silver Nissan Rogue mini-SUV southbound on Ardmore Drive, Heims said.

The victim was uninjured, and robbery detectives are investigating.

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

