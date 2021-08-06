3 Hotels & Motels Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry

The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index rose 1.9% in July to a level of 5,086. Year to date through the first seven months of 2021, the stock index was up 11.2%. “Hotel stocks were positive but performance was mixed in July with the hotel brands significantly outperforming the hotel REITs,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “While second-quarter earnings so far have exceeded expectations, investors appear to be focused on the potential impact of the Delta variant domestically, how business travel might unfold post-Labor Day, and broader macroeconomic growth concerns. Sentiment toward the global and domestic recoveries appears to have normalized a bit in July, which we believe explains the large divergence in stock price performance between the hotel brands and hotel REITs last month.”