BAY CITY, MI — An ill-timed joke over an ex-wife’s cooking led to a bullet flying between brothers, police are alleging. About 9 p.m. on June 25, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence report involving gunfire in Bangor Township. Dispatchers advised the deputies that a 47-year-old man had run to a house in the 4500 block of Mocasa Court and asked the resident there to call 911 as someone had shot at him, court records show.