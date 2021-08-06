What Exactly Is Kinesiology Tape? Why Its Benefits Are Not Just Limited to Physical Therapy

Sports fans and spectators would be hard-pressed to find an athlete on the court or in the field not sporting a swath of kinesiology tape. But unless you've expressly paid a visit to a physical therapist for rehab or an injury, kinesiology tape is likely something that you haven't considered in managing body pain. The product, which is exactly what it sounds like — a topical tape applied to your skin in areas that are injured or experiencing inflammation — is used to mitigate body pain by experts who swear by it. It's very sticky and resistant to sweat, water and lots of intense, rapid movement, standing up to its own test in rigorous sports.