A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.