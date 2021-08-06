Cancel
Canadian Soccer Player Just Became First Trans Athlete to Win Olympic Gold

 5 days ago
A Canadian soccer player just became not just the first trans athlete to win a medal at the Olympics but the first to win a gold. In a thrilling match that went all the way to sudden death penalty kicks, the Canadian women’s soccer team defeated the Swedish team 2 to 1 Friday morning. Among the Canadians was Quinn, a 25-year-old non-binary transgender midfielder who uses they/them pronouns, and only goes by one name.

