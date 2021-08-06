Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police: Bicyclist hit by car, killed on Doat Street

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 5 days ago
A 62-year-old man has died after being hit by a car Thursday night in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood.

Buffalo Police say a the 62-year-old man was driving a motorized bicycle on near Doat Street and Sumner Place just before 7 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

