Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge to host Back to School Fair with free meal, movie

WBIR
WBIR
 5 days ago

The NAACP Oak Ridge/Anderson County, City of Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation, and Oak Ridge Schools will host a Back to School Fair on  August 7, 2021,

The event is at the Scarboro Community Center gymnasium at 148 Carver Avenue from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Parents will be provided with information on the new school curriculum, tutoring resources and family resources.

A free hotdog meal, school supplies and free giveaways will be provided, and the first 10 parents with children will receive a gift card.

Parents will have an opportunity to go to booths and discuss opportunities with school staff and administrators, according to organizers.

At 7 p.m., the movie "Hidden Figures" will be shown for free. You are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair. Event organizers said masks are required and all COVID guidelines with social distancing will be observed.

