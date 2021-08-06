Atlanta Public Schools’ Back-to-School Bash gave out 6,000 backpacks this year

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) hosted its annual Back-To-School Bash last weekend with the event being the unofficial start to the school year.

The event was held at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) with a drive-thru experience with the bash also having COVID-19 vaccines being offered to families and staff in partnership with Walgreens. Among things given out, the bash also provided a free backpack stuffed with school supplies for students and families.

In addition to school supplies, the backpack contains the registration bell schedule, Let’s Talk and bus locator information, the Day One Checklist, and COVID-19 vaccination resources.

Additionally, families had an opportunity to drive through and receive personal protective equipment (PPE) and a nutrition kit. The kit contained five-day meal kits (five breakfasts and five lunches with milk and juice).

APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring was happy and excited to welcome APS scholars back Thursday.

“Our annual Back-to-School Bash, held at the Georgia World Congress Center last Saturday, served as the unofficial start of our school year,” Herring said.

The format of the event was modified slightly to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 this year with the help of Mercedes-Benz USA, GWCC, Empty Stocking Fund, Newell Brands and Waffle House.

“We changed the format of Bash to a drive-thru event, as a safety precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and it was a great success,” Herring said. “We gave out 6,000 backpacks filled with school supplies and 55 individuals took advantage of the vaccination station we had at the event, thanks to Walgreens. We greatly appreciate the participation and patience our parents and families showed with Bash this year.”