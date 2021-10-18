CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple AirPods 3: Everything you need to know

By Christian de Looper
 7 days ago
Apple’s AirPods changed the headphone world. Sure, there were quite a few true wireless headphones before the AirPods, but AirPods made them much more popular. AirPods 2 improved on the originals with better sound quality and wireless charging. Now, Apple has finally unveiled the third-generation AirPods .

Not only should the headphones sound better, but they also offer a number of new features that make them better than ever.

Excited about AirPods 3? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest wireless earbuds .

AirPods 3 design

The second-generation AirPods kept the same overall design as the originals, however, AirPods 3 are changing that. The latest AirPods do away with the longer stem, in favor of a shorter, angled stem similar to that on the AirPods Pro. The new headphones feature larger ear buds, and charge in a case that’s similar in shape to the AirPods Pro. The charging case also supports Qi, and the MagSafe chargers that were previously only available on the iPhone.

It’s a good look and changes the image that many have of AirPods so far. Over time, the original AirPods look will get phased out altogether.

AirPods 3 specs and features

The new AirPods offer new internal hardware too. The headphones not only have new speakers that should make for a better audio quality, but they also support new features. Notably, they support the Spatial Audio feature that was previously only available on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Another new feature is Adaptive EQ. This allows the headphones to tweak their audio a little depending on things like ear shape, which can impact sound a little. And, of course, the headphones keep features like Automatic Switching and easy pairing with all of your Apple devices.

AirPods 3 price and release date

AirPods 3 come at a similar price to the previous-generation AirPods. Previously, AirPods were available for $159 without wireless charging, and $199 with it. The new third-generation AirPods are squarely in the middle — coming at $179. And, the second-generation AirPods will remain available for a lower price of $129.

The new AirPods are now available for pre-order, with full availability scheduled for next week.

