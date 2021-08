Looks like Swifties have been able to crack the code from the vault. Well, some of it, anyway. On Thursday (August 5), Taylor Swift cheekily posted a new teaser for her Red re-recording that included a red video of a vault revealing several words that need to be unscrambled. She seems to be having fun with giving her fans a puzzle, just being “casually cruel in the name of being honest,” to quote her famous heartbreak track “All Too Well.” She also included a follow-up tweet, stating, “Your next clue will be in the spot where you hear red…”