Nakobe Dean Updates Injury Status As Camp Starts

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago
Junior linebacker Nakobe Dean addressed the media today and spoke about the upcoming season, fall camp, as well as updated his own personal injury status as camp begins on Friday.

Dean said he's ready to go this fall camp and has been attacking the offseason as if he's never taken reps before.

"I'm trying to attack camp like I don't know anything at all. I’m trying to find the newness," Dean said.

He's without a doubt the leader on this defense for the second straight season now. Even with senior leadership from safety Richard LeCounte and linebacker Monty Rice a year ago, it was Nakobe Dean that was the signal-caller for this squad.

A mechanical engineering major, Dean is a scholar-athlete that epitomizes the caliber of character and skillset that head coach Kirby Smart attempts to build his program around.

Dean started every game for Georgia this season at linebacker and was in charge of making the calls for the 17th-ranked defense in 2020 as a sophomore. He had 71 tackles, 19 more than anyone else on the team, and headed into the 2021 football season he will be called upon to be the leader for Georgia.

Athens, GA
