Lorenzo Powell is a sixth-generation farmer. The cattle farmer’s family has held the same land in Fulton, Missouri, since the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. At one point, the family grew up to 400 acres. But like many Black farmers in the nation’s history, they had to sell the land after being unable to maintain its finances. The farm is now 50 acres, and Powell spends his time breeding and selling 25 pollard cows, the same breed his family specialized in decades ago.