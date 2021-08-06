Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

Navy to christen future USS Nantucket on Saturday

By Ed Adamczyk
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9bBe_0bJxq4Dh00
The U.S. Navy's newest littoral combat ship, the future USS Nantucket, will be christened on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Fincantrieri Marinette Marine

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The future USS Nantucket, the U.S. Navy's 27th littoral combat ship, will be ceremonially christened on Saturday, the Defense Department announced on Friday.

The ceremony welcoming the third ship in Navy history to carry the name will be conducted at Marinette, Wis., where it was built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

Ship's sponsor Polly Spencer will break a bottle of sparkling wine over the ship's bow, and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.

The future USS Nantucket will be the Navy's 14th Freedom-class littoral combat ship, designed to operate in near-shore environments yet capable of fast movement on open seas.

The steel monohulled Freedom ships, 387.6 feet long, are homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., and differ in design from the catamaran-inspired Independence class.

The new ship's name was chosen to "honor the maritime history and heritage of the people of Nantucket," an island near Cape Cod, Mass., Navy spokesman Lt. Joshua Kelsey said.

Nantucket Harbormaster Sheila Lucey, who will attend Saturday's event, said the ship will visit the namesake island in 2022 but most likely will stay at sea because the ship's draft is too deep to safely make it into the harbor.

Littoral combat ships first entered Navy service in 2008. Four of the 27 built have been decommissioned.

Comments / 1

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
159K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Government
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#The U S Navy#The Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 1

Community Policy