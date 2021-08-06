Cancel
Holland, MI

Stuart Allison: Could tuition to liberal arts colleges be free?

Galesburg Register-Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope College, located in Holland, Michigan, recently announced extremely ambitious plans to raise $1 billion over the next 10 years to increase its endowment so that it could then offer free tuition to all of its students. Hope’s announcement caught my attention because I have never heard of another college or university attempting to become tuition free by significantly increasing its endowment. On the one hand, the idea seems slightly crazy — can they actually raise that much money — but on the other hand, it seems like such an obviously brilliant idea that I wonder why no one else has attempted it. I suspect that fear of failing to achieve such an ambitious target is a strong deterrent.

