Boomers and Beyond: Brookline Senior Center announcements

COURTESY OF BROOKLINE COUNCIL OF AGING AT BROOKLINE SENIOR CENTER. For more information on weekly, ongoing Senior Center events, call 617-730-2770. Springwell lunch program participants now have the option to take their “grab and go” lunch home with them or to have their “grab and go” meal warmed up in the kitchen so they can eat lunch with others in our dining room. The senior center will need to know one business day in advance before 10:30 a.m. which option the participant prefers. Due to the preparation involved, participants will NOT be able to change their decision on the day of the lunch reservation. Those who are calling in a lunch reservation should leave their name, telephone number and say whether they plan to take a meal home or whether they plan to dine in that day. If residents are filling out a monthly menu, check the box marked “GG” if taking the meal home or “DR” if planning to eat in the dining room that day. Residents do not have to choose one option or the other for the entire month. They can choose to eat at home one day and in the dining room another day, but they do have to notify the center of their choice one business day in advance before 10:30 a.m. To make a reservation, call 617-730-2747 or pick up a monthly menu from Kristine Farley, Springwell lunch coordinator, at the Senior Center. Springwell will also begin accepting cash donations for the lunch program in August. Suggested donation is $2 per meal. With the reopening of the center to the public, all lunch pickups will take place on the third floor of the Senior Center, from noon to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.