Miyoko Schinner Is Redefining Wine Country With a Vegan Twist
Plant-based cheese pioneer Miyoko Schinner is reinventing the wine and food experience in Northern California. The founder and CEO of vegan cheese company Miyoko’s Creamery is launching the campaign 'Wine Country 2.0' in an effort to incorporate a vegan perspective of the entire wine experience. The entrepreneur aims to promote sustainability, animal welfare, and health with her new take on the wine countryside. The campaign will gather local restauranteurs, hoteliers, organizations, wineries, and artisan food developers to redesign the wine country experience.929nin.com
