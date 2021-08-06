Miyoko Schinner Is Redefining Wine Country With a Vegan Twist

This cute little provisions shop is the type of place where you might meet the love of your life while reaching for the same bottle of bespoke hot sauce. Your fingers will brush against each other, flustered sorries will be exchanged, forced references about the Scoville scale will be made, and sparks will fly. It’s love. It’s also a great market whenever you need a quick housewarming gift, cheese and a bottle of wine, or need some ingredients but just don’t feel like going to a supermarket. The sauce spread here is particularly exciting, and we noticed they also carry frozen Burritos La Palma, in case you want your freezer to wow anyone who opens it (this includes you at 1am).