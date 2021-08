Riverhead Police are investigating the assault of two residents/employees of Half Hollow Nursery at 2120 Main Road Jamesport after midnight last night. Police said they received two 911 calls from residents at the nursery, beginning at 12:22 a.m. While police were investigating the first incident, police received a second 911 call reporting another apparent assault at the same business. The injured persons were at two different locations on the nursery properties, police said in a press release this morning.